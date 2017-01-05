South Africa: Correctional Services On Parole Placement for Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala

press release

Department of Correctional Services on parole placement for Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala

The Department of Correctional Services can confirm the parole placement of Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala as approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs) of Leeuwkop and Baviaanspoort with effect from 5 January 2017.

Both parolees, classified as first time offenders with a positive support system are placed on parole in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum periods of sentence that must be served before consideration may be given to possible placement. To this date, each parolee has served four (4) years, one (1) month and one (1) day behind bars. They participated in relevant correctional programmes and were further assessed by our special services experts, which amongst others include, social workers and phycologists in order to determine their suitability for parole placement.

They will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby they must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires.

South Africa has opted for a progressive parole system that is based on international best practice. It allows for independent decision-making by CSPBs, and in certain cases allows for the involvement of other role-players including representatives of the South African Police, the Department of Justice and even victims. In the case of lifers, it is the Minister of Correctional Services who takes the final decision to grant or decline parole. Offenders released on parole are supervised throughout their parole period.

In line with the provisions of both the Criminal Procedure Act and Correctional Services Act, the families of the victims were invited and some participated in the deliberations of Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards.

It is important to note that parole forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and includes the continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration whilst in the system of community corrections.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services