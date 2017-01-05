Morocco: HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Inaugurates in Marrakech 'Mohammed Vi Museum of the Civilization of Water in Morocco

Marrakech — HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan on Thursday inaugurated in Marrakech the Mohammed VI Museum of the civilization of water in Morocco.

The 163-million dirham project was built on 20,000 square meters.

After cutting the symbolic ribbon, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan visited the various spaces of the Museum, which HM King Mohammed VI named after himself.

Carried out by the ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Museum is meant to highlight Morocco's efficiency in the management of water and the historical role of the Habous (endowments) on this matter.

It also aims to explore the spiritual dimensions of the water and pay tribute to the work of late HM Hassan II, to laud the hydraulic policy of HM King Mohammed VI, and to recall the traditional economic and technical aspects of water use.

The Museum is to be classified in the category of "Museums of interpretation," which highlights the history and civilization of water in Morocco.

The facility offers permanent exhibition galleries spanning over an area of 2,235 m2 on three levels and a space for temporary exhibitions (570 m2), an educational pavilion including training and computer rooms, an administrative pavilion, other annexes (3,300 m2) and green spaces.

Upon his arrival, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan reviewed a section of the Royal Guard who paid the honors, and was greeted notably by minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, and Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region, governor of the prefecture of Marrakech, Abdelfettah Labjioui.