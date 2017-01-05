Cameroon: Florent Ibengé Rikindling Hope

In the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, DR Congo finished third beating Equatorial Guinea on penalties, after the third place match finished 0-0 in regulation time.

The new coach, Florent Ibengé, is expected to bring hope and joy for the squad in AFCON 2017. The former AS Vita Club coach was confirmed as coach of the DR Congo national team during the qualifiers of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. Appointed as assistant coach of the Leopards in April 2015, the 55-year-old is now in the driver's seat left vacant since the departure of Claude Leroy in June 2013.

Born in Léopoldville on December 4, 1961 Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibengé is a Congolese football coach. A former international football star, Florent Ikwange Ibengé has a rich coaching career. He was manager of Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua from April to May 2012, and of Congolese team Vita Club, from February 2014 to November 2014. He became manager of the DR Congo National Team in August 2014, combining this role with his job at Vita Club. He led DR Congo to the 2016 African Nations Championship title. Through his exploits he has been handed the mantle to lead the team to success at the AFCON 2017 in Gabon.