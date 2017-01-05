Cameroon: Anglophone Teachers' Concerns - Ad Hoc Inter-ministerial Committee Members Increased

A public announcement issued by the Director of the Prime Minister's Cabinet.
The Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Inter-ministerial Committee tasked with examining and proposing solutions to the concerns raised by Anglophone Teachers' Trade Unions, Professor GHOGOMU Paul MINGO, informs the following that they are by this announcement incorporated as members of the Ad hoc committee mentioned above.
Those concerned are:
Mr. NJIE Samuel KALE, PCC Education Secretary;
Mr. NTOKO NTUBA Wilfred, Cameroon Education Forum;
Mr. George NGWANE, Parent;
Ms. Lois EBENYE IKOME, Principal G.B.H.S Tiko;
Mr. MBETE William, Principal G.T.H.S Muyuka;
Mr. S.T MBU, Education Secretary Lay Private;
Fr. EBIAGA Peter Paul, Mamfe Diocese;
Mr. MOTANGA Hilary Hamza, Islamic Education Secretary Buea.
(s) Prof GHOGOMU Paul MINGO