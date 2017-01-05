Ghana: Two Arrested for Stealing Bags of Cocoa

Kumasi.. — The Nyinahini police have arrested two people for stealing 405 bags of cocoa beans belonging to Unicom Commodities Ghana Limited, a cocoa buying company in the country.

The driver of a Man Diesel articulator truck with registration number GT 9561 Y loaded with 600 bags of cocoa, Kwabena Frimpong, was arrested at the Ntobroso police barrier in the Atwima Mponua district on New Year's Day around 11:00 am, as they were transporting the cocoa to the Tema Harbour under the consignment of Nyonkopa Cocoa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Barry Callebaut.

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that the District Manager, Abdul Rahman of Unicom commodities, allegedly connived with William Larbi, Area Manager of Nyonkopa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Barry Callebaut Ghana, to grade the bags under the name of Nyonkopa Company Limited.

Abdul-Rahman, on the other hand, handed himself over to the police on January 2, after he was invited to help investigate the matter

The two are currently in police custody at the Kumasi Central Police Station, while the truck and its contents have been impounded at the Kumasi Police Depot.

When questioned, the driver, Kwabena Frimpong, confirmed that he had been hired to transport the bags of cocoa to the harbour, and a search of the truck revealed a waybill assigned to Nyonkopa Cocoa Company Limited.

According to the waybill, the cocoa was loaded on January 2nd, 2017, but the truck was arrested in the early hours of January 1st, 2017.

Checks conducted by The Chronicle confirmed that the truck was actually loaded on December 31st, 2016 at the Unicom Commodities Ghana Lt Limited depot at Asmura in the Asunafo District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

When contacted, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr Yussif Tanko, confirmed the story, but did not give any further details.