Ghana: Konadu Charges Nana to Prosecute NDC Officials If...

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has called on the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoto prosecute every case of corruption already unearthed, and to be unearthed in the outgoing administration.

The party gave the assurance that it would cooperate in every effort to rid the nation of corruption and all the rot in the government machinery.

Addressing journalists at the party's headquarters in Accra yesterday, the General Secretary, Mohammed Frimpong, said "the NDP shall continue to be the beacon of unalloyed social democracy, and in the pursuit of the fundamental goals of the 1992 constitutional democracy."

According to him, ordinary people, comprising children, women, the aged and disabled, could count on the NDP in projecting their cause, while charging the incoming government to robustly prosecute every case of corruption.

"The NDP shall cooperate in every effort to rid the nation of corruption, graft, profligacy, and wanton dissipation of public funds that undermine our human development.

"To this end, we add our voice to the demand of the nation on the President-elect to prosecute robustly every case of corruption already unearthed and to be unearthed," he stressed

The General Secretary further indicated that whilst the fourth republican democracy provided a combined human-centered liberal social development, the governance space was being occupied by looters of state coffers, who are completely out of touch with the ordinary people.

The party, through its leader and secretary, expressed joy over the change that has taken place, though it did not go their side, stating, without any equivocations, that the NDP stood vindicated, and the nation Ghana could count on the party at any point in time.

"The outcome of the 2016 elections has clearly endorsed a change from a nebulous governance development path that did not focus on livelihood. It was also an expression of revulsion at heartless vulgar opulence displayed by government, the deprivation and impoverishment of the people."

The immediate past flagbearer of the party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, on her part, said while answering a question on which part of corruption should the incoming government tackle robustly, that it was not for the NDP to state which aspect, citing that the new government would have to look into the coffers of the nation, for example, to know whether the tax payers' monies were used properly.

She also noted that there were clear cases of the national coffers being looted by the outgoing Mahama-led NDC government for campaigning ahead of the just-ended general elections.

Nana Konadu, however, pointed out that the NDP was not calling for witch hunting, and that her party was only adding its voice to the call for the prosecution of people who have embezzled state funds.