Algeria: President Bouteflika Inks Decrees Appointing Members of High Independent Committee for Election Monitoring

President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has inked Thursday the decrees appointing the members of the High independent committee for election monitoring established under Article 194 of the Constitution, announced the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"The decrees include a decree appointing 205 magistrates proposed by the High Council of the Judiciary to sit in this High committee," said the source.

"Moreover, President Bouteflika has signed a decree appointing 205 independent members selected among the society in accordance with provisions of the organic law No. 16-11 promulgated on 25 August 2016 relating to the High independent committee for election monitoring," added the source.

"These independent members have been proposed by an Ad Hoc Committee, instituted by the law, chaired by the President of the National Economic and Social Council. This Committee has fulfilled its mission taking into account the representation of the civil society throughout the national territories as well as of the national community abroad," added the Presidency of the Republic.

"Moreover, all the selected independent members are not elected representatives (deputies), members of the political parties or holders of State senior positions," said the same source.