Algeria: Mahrez in CAF Team of 2016 Season

Algerian international Riyad Mahrez has been selected in the 2016 African team of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), while his compatriot and Leicester City team-mate (England), Islam Slimani, was chosen the list of substitutes.

Mahrez is also competing for the trophy of the CAF best African player of 2016. The othrr players shortlisted for the trophy are Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund / Germany) and Senegalese Sadio Mané (Liverpool / England).

The result will be announced Thursday in Abuja (Nigeria) at the " Glo-CAF Awards" ceremony.

Lakhdar Belloumi and Rabah Madjer are the only two Algerian players who have won the title of best African player in 1982 and 1987 respectively.

In 1992, CAF decided to organize the vote of best African player, after the disappearance of the African Ballon d'Or awarded by the France Football magazine between 1970 and 1994.