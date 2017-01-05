Liberia: Lutheran Bishop Says Church Transforming School System

Lutheran Bishop Dr. D. Jensen Seinkulo says the church's school system is undergoing transformation to further improve the quality of education being provided at its academic institutions.

He named the conduct of periodic refresher workshops for teachers and training of teachers at various state-run teacher training institutes to improve their performance on the job.

Bishop Seinkulo told journalists in Gbarnga recently that the Lutheran Church in the Liberian School System (LCLSS) is already on par with other religious learning institutions in the country.

He cited the Lutheran Training Institute (LTI), the Saint Peter's Lutheran High School and five other high schools in Monrovia, the Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing, as being among schools that are providing quality education to future leaders.

"The Lutheran Church in Liberia has existed for some 150 years, building the spiritual lives of Liberians and contributing to the educational and health needs of the people," Bishop Seinkulo stated.