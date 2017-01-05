Liberia: MoL Wants Foreign Workers Get Permission Before Entry Visas

The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that effective January 15, employers or employment entities bringing foreign workers or expatriates will be required to seek prior permission from the Ministry before requesting entry visas for those coming to work in Liberia.

A release from the ministry Wednesday said it has informed the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (BIN) to only issue entry visas to employers or employment entities with prior approval from the Ministry.

It said this measure, however, exempts diplomatic missions accredited to Liberia as well as multilateral and bilateral arrangements, adding that entities in violation of this measure will be responsible to provide return fares for foreign workers who will be denied work permit.

According to the release, this measure is intended to strengthen labour policy and administration as well as to promote the Liberianization Policy consistent with the Decent Work Act of 2015.

Chapter 45 Section 1 (Permission to Work in Liberia), the Decent Work Act 2915 states that "(a) An employer shall not employ a foreign worker unless they possess a current work permit issued by the Ministry of Labour."

The release pointed out that the Ministry notes that this action will be carried out in consultation with the business community and the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization.