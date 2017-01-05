5 January 2017

Liberia: Judge to Give Final Ruling in Murder Case Friday

By Comfort M. Johnson

The Judge of Criminal Court " A" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Roosevelt Willie, will on Friday, January 6, hand down the final ruling in the case involving a 38-year-old man who murdered his friend for electricity in Johensen, Waterside early last year.

Both Prosecution and Defense lawyers rested final arguments in the case Wednesday.

Defendant Dominic Bility, a resident of Joehensen, Waterside community, was arrested by police for stabbing to death one Franklin Tarlue following an argument over electricity connection.

The defendant and the deceased were engaged in the sale of electricity in the community when an argument broke out between them which resulted into a fist fight.

According to court record, the defendant took a knife and stabbed the deceased on his neck, causing him to bleed profusely and leading to his death.

The complaint stated that defendant Bility had planned to kill his friend, adding that even on the day of the argument he openly threatened that 'blood will soon waste here', and it did not take long when the defendant stabbed the victim on his neck.

After the reading of the indictment to the defendant in open court, he pleaded guilty, and begged for mercy.

