4 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: MoH Vows to Restore Safe Health Services

By Catherine B. Nyenkan

The Ministry of Health has vowed to ensure and accelerate the recruitment and retention of a needs-based public sector health workforce to restore safe, essential health services and core health systems functions within the health sector.

This is one of the five strategic areas outlined by the health workforce pillar which are expected to lead to the restoration of safe, essential services and core health systems function, improved health workforce performance, professional ethics and health workforce distribution in line with sector needs.

According to the Ministry of Health 2016 Annual Report released recently, the pillar will also implement and strengthen health workforce performance, motivation and accountability, including needs-based in-service training.

The report stated that health workforce production will be strengthened at pre-service education and post-graduate education levels to develop workforce capability.

The report indicated that the health workforce pillars will implement a national committee health workforce program.

The report added that the pillar will implement robust and long-term needs-based health workforce planning, management and development.

