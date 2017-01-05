Ghana: I'm Ready to Hand-Over Power - President Mahama

press release

Ghana's outgoing President, John Dramani Mahama, has said he is prepared to pass on the mantle of governance come January 7, to President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Mahama said this on Thursday when he delivered his final State of the Nation Address to end the life of the sixth Parliament of the fourth Republic, which would officially be dissolved on the midnight of January 6.

The address was in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states in part that, "The president shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation."

President Mahama in his address touched on eight key areas; health, education, social protection, the economy, the power sector, road infrastructure, water and governance.

On the economy, President Mahama said Ghana's economy was still the second largest in West Africa with a GDP of almost $39 billion.

He told the legislators that Ghana had also moved up thirteen (13) places in the ease of doing business index and was currently considered number one on the World Bank index.

He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme that the country was implementing had resulted in an improved macro environment, which was seeing a steady decline in inflation and interest rates, adding that a new public debt management strategy was also seeing a steadily decline in Public sector debt, estimated to have dropped from nearly 72% to below 65%.

President John Mahama urged the incoming administration to continue with Ghana's Extended Credit Facility arrangement with the IMF until the end of this year to ensure debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability in the Ghanaian economy.

"We entered the IMF agreement with the best of intentions and it is important that we continue a diligent implementation of the IMF programme until the end of 2017," he told the legislators.

Touching on the power sector, President Mahama mentioned that Ghana attained 80 per cent access to electricity under his administration with pending electrification programmes such as the China Water Comapny and the Hunan projects expected to connect more communities onto the national grid.

Under education, President Mahama said Ghana had witnessed significant improvement in education with more children gaining access to education at the basic and secondary levels.

"In excess of two thousand (2,000) dilapidated schools popularly referred to as "schools under trees" have been replaced. Teachers are more available and are more evenly distributed than in the past. Teacher absenteeism is down from 27% to below 9%. This has led to more engagement hours between teachers and students. The construction and population of forty-seven (47) newly built Community Day Senior High Schools means more students are able to continue their education beyond the basic level instead of dropping out," he said.

Moving to his achievements in the health sector, the President mentioned the construction of new Polyclinics, health centers and Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds have helped to bring quality healthcare to the doorsteps of our people.

President Mahama also touched on the construction of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the Kasoa overhead bridge, the Airport hills/Burma Camp network of roads and the 37- El Wak-Trade fair road as well the massive investments in cocoa roads.

He described his stay in office as a "rare honour and privilege" and thanked God for his grace, the good people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve and urged Ghanaians to cheer the President-elect on as he runs his portion of this relay for Ghana.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)