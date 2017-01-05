6 January 2017

Uganda: Tap Engineering Expertise to Solve Construction Problems - Official

By Jonathan Adengo

Kampala — Government has been urged to tap into the growing expertise of engineers in the country to address some of these challenges in the construction industry. Among the challenges that he points out is the increasing traffic that flows in to the city during peak hours.

Speaking to Daily Monitor recently, Mr Andrew Naimanye, a chartered civil engineer and transport planner said all these are issues can be addressed at different levels starting with spreading out development across other towns to reduce decency on Kampala as a development hub.

Mr Naimanye, who recently completed a doctorate degree in Transport economics from Leeds University, said there are very many professional experts in the country that the government can tap into for advice.

"The engineering profession in the country is growing and as such many certified professionals are available for consultations," said Mr Naimanye, a manager planning at the Uganda Road Fund.

On the other hand, while speaking at the 3rd Engineers' Forum organised by the Engineers Registration Board at Hotel Africana recently, Mr Michael Odongo, the chairman Engineering Registration Board, also the executive director of the Uganda Road Fund, said the profession is currently facing a number of challenges including continued invasion by unqualified practitioners most especially foreigners, low number of registered engineers, among others.

"If we are to transform the country, engineers have to play their right role through transparency and integrity while upholding high professional standards," Mr Henry Aggrey Bagiire, the State minister for Transport told engineers at the event.

Though engineering colleges are churning out graduates yearly, Mr Bagiire says the number of those that appear in the engineering board is still small compared to our sister countries in the East African Community.

