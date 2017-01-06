Uganda: Hazards to Watch Out for On the Road

Photo: New Vision

Two cars involved in accident (file photo).

As the festive season winds down, it is hard to ignore the grim underside of being on the road. Despite the pleas from concerned authorities such as Police, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), religious leaders and others, there are still reports of accidents in the news.

Perhaps it is only expected with increased movement at the tail-end and beginning of the year as many head to or return from the various destinations they spent the season. Or may be due to the heightened excitement and lessened judgment that is characteristic with this time of year.

Cause of accidents

While speaking at the launch of 2016 National Road Safety Week in Gulu, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah attributed the cause of accidents to mostly human error, and machine error, to a lesser extent.

"The cause of accidents is human error. The attitude of the drivers is a major cause. The other is machine error--the condition of the vehicles," he said in his address as the guest of honour at the event.

So, it was pertinent that the 2016 National Road Safety Week was held in December, which was just before the festive season (Christmas and New Year) kicked in.

Jointly organised by Ministry of Work, National Road Safety Council, UNRA and partners, the week was aimed at highlighting road safety under the theme, "Speed excites but kills".

While it is prudent for one to prepare for travel on the various roads and highways, there are clear and present dangers that lurk around the corner. Though most of them are avoidable, there are always hazards that anyone on the road needs to take note of.

According to Ketty Natamba, the health and safety coordinator at Hima Cement, the objective was to identify the major hazards, which are prone to cause accidents or major incidents. "This will contribute to safe transportation through induction of drivers and transporters," said Nantamba.

The hazards identified, which are always present for road users, include the following: Unfinished road works, heavy trucks using the same roads as other vehicles, oncoming traffic, unruly boda bodas, inattentive pedestrians, narrowness of the roads, and the usual black spots.

For any road user, these are things to watch out for to keep safe and accident-free at all times.