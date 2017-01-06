Uganda: Chance for Heathens to Pull Clear in Kyadondo Showdown

Kampala — After an oscillating Uganda Rugby Premiership where New Shell Rimula Rhinos and Buzz Pirates threatened to turn the tables, we are back to square one.

The aristocrats - Hima Cement Heathens and Betway Kobs - have clawed their way back to occupy the top two positions. The former had a quiet start while the latter's loss to Rhinos exposed them. With the silt settling beneath, Heathens can pull away with victory over Kobs when the two giants clash at the former's Kyadondo home.

The excitement is culpable as Kobs, on 28 points, seek to cut into Heathens' five-point lead at the summit after eight games. There will be 10 games to come after today.

"It's going to be a very good game. We both always want to win," Kobs' interim coach Edmond Tumusiime, who might continue to stay his comeback from 'retirement', said.

Both he and his opposite Mohammed Athiyo are obstinate that the title race will be very much alive regardless of today's result unlike in the past where victory almost made the crown certain.

"It's too early. I don't think Friday will decide anything," Athiyo told Daily Monitor Wednesday. "All I want is to win the game."

As both sides make it back from the Christmas break, Heathens and Kobs confirmed that they have not had to alter their training regime while players were allowed to spend time with family.

Similarly, both camps are glad to have their Rugby Cranes 7s stars play a part, something Athiyo called noting that he hasn't "been able to field my best team yet."

Athiyo will include Lawrence Sebuliba, Michael Wokorach and Phillip Wokorach with a minor debate about where the latter will play as 'his' fullback position has been taken by Vincent Mose. Whenever available, Wokorach has been forced to play on the wing or at fly-half, something his coach has defended.

"I have told several players including Philip to play at two or three positions that's why even Vincent has played at second centre," Athiyo said.

Tumusiime confirmed that Ramathan Govule, Adrian Kasito and Al Hadji Manano will be in the matchday 23 to enhance his side's depth.

UGANDA RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

TODAY AT KYADONDO

Heathens vs. Kobs, 5pm

SATURDAY - 4.30PM

M. Warriors vs. Buffaloes, Legends

Gulu vs. Pirates, Gulu

Rams vs. Rhinos, Makerere

Impis vs. Mongers,

2.30pm (Makerere)