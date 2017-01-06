Uganda: Wananchi Hungry to Get Monkey Off Their Back At African Meet

Kampala — Wananchi men return to the Africa Cup of Club Championship (ACCC), that starts tomorrow at City Park - Nairobi, for only their second time - albeit first since Uganda hosted the hockey showpiece in January 2014.

Back then, Wananchi only managed a 4-4 draw with Ghana's Golden Sticks before losing to Kenya Sikh Union, Egypt Police and Nigeria side Yobe in their pool.

Despite winning the national league three times on the bounce since, they have conspired to overlook ACCC editions in recent years thereby denying the local fraternity the ripple effect of what could have come from their exposure.

Some will, however, rightly argue that Weatherhead Gazelles have been to ACCC three times without making a significant difference to local hockey but there is no harm in experience.

"We cannot afford to just participate especially now that we have drawn Weatherhead in our pool," team manager Eugene Mihemeso, told Daily Monitor. "We don't underestimate any opponent but we believe our team cohesion can deliver positive results. We still have players that participated in 2014 and a few additions that have trained with us," he added saying Kenya Police and holders Eastern Company (Egypt) are favourites to progress from their group.

Meanwhile, two-time national ladies' league champions Wananchi and 2015 men's runners up Weatherhead make their ACCC bow with the hope that their attacking approach towards the game can turn them into worthy giant killers.

Weatherhead Gazelles (ladies' runners up) return to the venue of their first ever ACCC appearance in 2009.

They lost all four games then but made the semi-finals in the five team edition held in Kampala in 2014. Last year they were 'back to form' losing all games in Zambia but coach Vincent Kasasa will be demanding and keeping fingers crossed for a better show this time.

ACCC IN NAIROBI, KENYA

MEN - POOL A

Eastern Company (Egypt), Exchequers (Ghana), Kenya Police, Wananchi, Weatherhead (Uganda)

POOL B: Sharkia (Egypt), Flickers (Nigeria), Butali (Kenya), Ghana Police

WOMEN -POOL A:

Orange, Sliders (Kenya), El-Raufai (Nigeria), Sharkia (Egypt), Weatherhead (Uganda)

POOL B: Ghana Police, Ghana Revenue Authority, Heartland (Nigeria), Tanzania, Wananchi (Uganda)