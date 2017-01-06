6 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UVF Aspirants Question Election Process Ahead of Sunday Polls

By Clive Kyazze

Kampala — The last three, years in Ugandan volleyball, have been marred with chaos and bickering.

As the Sadik Nasiwu-led executive hands over office this Sunday, those who are supposed to take over are showing a lot of discontent.

Yesterday, Eddie Okila who is vying for the post of president and Hassan Ssekajoolo who wants a shot at the general secretary's job highlighted issues they expect to be cleared before Sunday. The once executive members were flanked by Apollo Kalanzi - vying for the post of treasurer, Patricia Ahumuza (second vice president) and Joseph Mary Ssempiira (first vice president).

"Volleyball elections are always unconstitutional but we want the constitution to be followed this time round," Ssekajoolo told journalists at a media briefing held at Tennis Club Lugogo before reading off a statement he later circulated. "We want to raise a red flag with a couple of days to the election, there is not a confirmed voters' list, the one we received from the federation includes 'ghost clubs' and schools that don't even play volleyball."

"The voters' list includes schools and clubs that don't meet the eligibility benchmarks set out in the volleyball constitution of 2005," he added. Article 2.2.5 of the Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) constitution states that: Members are affiliated to the UVF by regularly paying their annual fees to UVF and should ensure that their dues to UVF are paid annually.

Kalanzi later highlighted on the 'ghost' affiliates that appear on the voters list that before tomorrow morning had 82 voters but was later updated to 102 voters.

"There is Matugga Islamic that has never participated in volleyball activities since 1974," revealed Kalanzi.

