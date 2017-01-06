Kampala — Denis Onyango is Africa's best goalkeeper and arguably Uganda's greatest shot-stopper. Last night, he was in Abuja, Nigeria with an opportunity to cause a radical shift.

Onyango made the final three-man shortlist for the Glo-Caf African Player of the year (based in Africa), something no Ugandan has achieved before.

The Africa club champion's competition came in Mamelodi Sundowns' teammate Khama Billiat and Zambia's Rainford Kalaba who plays for DR Congo's TP Mazembe.

But before Onyango could find out the outcome from the rigorous process that saw over 30 nominees initially, continental body Caf named in him the Team of the Year.

The Ugandan custodian is coming off a stellar 2016 during which he won the Caf Champions League, ABSA Premiership and led Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The latter is Uganda's first in 39 years. Via that Champions League triumph, the ex-SC Villa player became the first Ugandan to feature in the Fifa Club World Cup. With Uganda also still in the running for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, Onyango could yet achieve much more.s

On the Caf African XI of the Year, Onyango is joined by English Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Eric Bailly (Manchester United).

It also includes Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had an impressive 2016 season with Borussia Dortmund.

CAF AFRICAN XI OF THE YEAR

GOALKEEPER:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DEFENDERS:

Serge Aurier (PSG), Aymen Abdennour (Valencia), Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (AS Vita).

MIDFIELDERS:

Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), (TP Mazembe), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe), Keagan Dolly (M. Sundowns).

FORWARDS:

Pierre Aubameyang (B.Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester)