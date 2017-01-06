6 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Tunisia: Carthage Eagles Leave Cranes Pondering

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Wednesday might have provided Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic his 23-man squad, but that friendly encounter with Tunisia, in Tunis, also left the Serbian with more home work to do.

The two goals in either half all came via free kicks. The first by Hamza Lahmar was a direct free kick and the other - a header by Mohamed Ali Yâakoubi - also off a well weighted ball from the right midfield respectively.

The first left Salim Jamal stranded in the middle of goal but still conscious enough to watch the ball hit the back of his net. The second could not leave Benjamin Ochan on his feet.

Such goals off dead balls often leave coaches more frustrated. This is an area most work on religiously during training.

"There is need to polish up on set pieces," admitted Micho, "(But) I am impressed by the mental and physical strength of the players."

Hassan Wasswa, who - together with his colleagues largely struggled to cope with the dexterity of the quick Tunisians - read from his coach's script.

"As players," Wasswa is quoted on Fufa website, "We have picked positives from the game.

"We showed character throughout the match. We have not managed to score but we showed intent in front of goal."

Tonny Mawejje's long range effort kissed the woodwork just after the half hour, and Muzamir Mutyaba went close with a header off Farouk Miya's craft. But that was it. The Cranes not only revealed vulnerability in dead ball situations, their inability to make things count in front of goal was apparent.

