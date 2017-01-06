Uganda: Betway Power Square Up to Quadruple Chasing Oilers

Kampala — When KIU Titans inflicted a 2016 first regular season defeat on City Oilers, it felt like a heavy load had been lifted off the chest of Ugandan basketball.

There were loud cheers at the Lugogo MTN Arena when the buzzer sounded as the Titans ran out 70-67 victors. Oilers had racked up 14 successive wins and to many basketball fans, looked invincible.

A similar feeling will be expected should Betway Power pull off what many consider an unlikely victory when they encounter City Oilers starting this evening in the belated 2016 best-of-seven final series at Lugogo.

Fourth straight title

The Oilers are seeking a fourth straight title that would leave them one behind Power whose last triumph came in 2011.

Recent history seems to be against Power too with the Oilers having come top in all the three playoff series the two teams have met including a 4-0 series sweep in 2014.

Power whose Betway financial boost came in time during their 3-2 semifinal victory over KIU however managed to win one of the two regular season meetings 72-60 in the second round. "We want to give our all and see what we can get. Our trust is in the Lord. He's raised us and given courage and strengthened us at our weakest point," Power captain Joseph Ikong stated, opting to go spiritual.

With a thin roster all season, Power's task could even be more difficult should guard Paul Odong fail to recover fail to recover from a knock suffered in Wednesday's training.

Knee problem

Oilers on the other hand also had Jimmy Enabu sit out Wednesday's session with a knee problem but is expected to feature in the series.

"We are favourites because we are three-time champions but we have to work for it. We are favourites but not champions. We have to earn it," Oilers coach Mandy Juruni has stressed this week.

The final is being played in January for the first time following City Oilers' exploits at the Fiba Africa Champions' Cup in Egypt last month. City Oilers qualified for the continental showpiece following their heroics at the Africa Zone V Clubs meet.

PEPSI NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Playoff finals - Game One

TODAY AT LUGOGO

City Oilers vs. Power, 8pm