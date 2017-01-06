5 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Hell Hath No Fury - Stunner's Wife Unloads Him On Social Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

The significant other of Harare hip hop star Desmond Chideme, better known as Stunner, went into a meltdown on social media Thursday, publicly unloading him after discovering he was cheating on her.

It did not end there.

Olinda Chideme revealed Stunner's woefully reduced circumstances when they met.

She explained how she used thousands of dollars of her own hard-earned cash to socially upscale Chideme to the Harare A-lister he now affects to be.

Touched womenfolk immediately came up with the hashtag #golddiggersmustfall.

Olinda is thought to be based in the UK where she reportedly runs an agency for nursing and care work staff.

Zimbabwe

VP Reacts to 'I'm the Boss' Coffee Mug Fury

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a swipe at individuals within the ruling Zanu-PF party, whom he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.