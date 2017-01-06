Zambia: Louisa Eyes Miss World Title

MISS Zambia 2016 Louisa Chingangu says she is set to compete for the Miss World 2017 which is scheduled to take place later this year.

The 19-year-old Cavendish University medical student said she is ready to make an attempt at winning the global beauty title.

"I am more than ready to represent my country at the Miss World 2017 and promote

Zambia's tourism and its cultural heritage," the beauty queen said.

Louisa said with the Zambian title safely tucked under her belt, she is now eyeing the Miss World crown which will make her become the first Miss Zambia to win the coveted world title.

She said she has no doubt that she is ready to do her outmost to promote Zambia's cultural diversity and is dedicated to working on various issues.

She promised to promote domestic tourism to the rest of the world as she goes for the Miss World 2017 competition.

Miss World, which runs under the theme of beauty with a purpose, will once again be looking for a new winner to take the crown later in the year.

The 67th edition of Miss World will put the contestants through a series of challenges and interviews to determine who wins the coveted title and becomes the ambassador of beauty with a purpose.

The winner will head several charity works which are an integral aspect of the Miss World Organisation.