6 January 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Kenya Airways Inks Deal to Improve Connectivity in Asia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: http://boeingmedia.com/
A Kenya Airways Boeing 737-800 airliner (file photo).

Nairobi — Kenya Airways said Thursday it had signed a codeshare agreement with Hong Kong Airlines to help improve connectivity and access in Asia.

The agreement on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route will see Hong Kong Airlines load Kenya Airways flight code on the Asian carriers' seven daily flights.

"This will allow Kenya Airways have a daily product between these two key business cities," Kenya Airways Group CEO Mbuvi Ngunze said in a statement on Thursday.

Code-sharing allows airlines to sell seats on their aircraft, marketing carrier, as if they were their own. The passengers are later transferred onto the partnering airline, the operating carrier.

The Kenyan carrier currently flies three times a week to Hong Kong but the new agreement with its Asian partner increases this to a daily flight.

Ngunze said the deal will also enable Hong Kong Airlines passengers to book a through ticket to Nairobi, and the rest of Kenya Airways destinations, especially in Africa.

Xinhua

Africa

Africa Cup of Nations 2017 Winner to Pocket U.S.$4 Million

The prize money for the forthcoming Total Africa Cup of Nations has been almost tripled to US$4 million, it has been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.