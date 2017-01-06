United Nations — The UN Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned a deadly attack against a UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The incident occurred about 60 km west of the town of Obo on Tuesday when the UN peacekeepers were escorting a convoy of trucks transporting fuel from Zemio to Obo.

Two Moroccan peacekeepers were killed in the attack and two others were wounded, said the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in a press statement.

The perpetrators fled into the bush, according to MINUSCA.

The UNSC "condemned in the strongest terms" the attack. "Attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute a war crime," the UNSC warned in a statement.

The 15-member UN body called on the CAR government to swiftly probe this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Despite significant progress and successful elections, CAR has remained in the grip of instability and sporadic unrest.

Clashes between the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel coalition and anti-Balaka militia, mostly Christian, plunged the country of 4.5 million people into civil conflict in 2013.

