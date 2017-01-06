Nigeria: Govt Denies New Polio Claims in Cross River

The case of an infant in Cross River State reported on Tuesday with partial paralysis is not related to polio as speculated, the Federal Government has clarified.

According to the Acting Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Emmanuel Odu, the case was that of clubfoot, which is known in medical circles as Talipes.

Mr. Odu disclosed this on Thursday while briefing the media on the findings of the agency on the case.

A report had stated that the infant, Anthony Edet Eyibio of Ekpene-Eki community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River state, had a disease suspected to have been caused by polio virus.

The report sparked fear of a possible outbreak of the virus in the state, about two years after the virus was thought to have been eradicated in Nigeria.

Mr. Odu said that NPHCDA and its development partners deployed a technical team to the community immediately they got the report about little Anthony to carry out physical assessment of the case.

"The physical assessment or examination revealed that the signs that suggest complications of Polio Virus infection were not present in this child," he said.

Mr. Odu noted that apart from the four cases recorded in the North East in August last year, the country has not recorded any new case of polio.

He however assured Nigerians of the presence of NHPCDA surveillance team across the 774 local government areas of the country for quick detection of any case of polio.

He also appealed to Nigerians to present children for vaccination and to report any case of a child with severe fever and sudden weakness of limbs.

"We urge individuals, families, all Nigerians to continue to contribute to the survival and development of our children by presenting the children for vaccination, promptly utilizing available PHC services, reporting any case of a child with fever and sudden weakness or paralysis of limbs", he said.