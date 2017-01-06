5 January 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Awards Winners

Tagged:

Related Topics

African Player of the Year

1. Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City) - 361 votes

2. Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) - 313 votes

3. Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool) - 186 votes

African Player of the Year - Based in Africa

1. Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) - 252 votes

2. Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) - 228 votes

3. Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe) - 206 votes

Women's player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year

Uganda

Women's National Team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia)

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent POKOU - Former player of Cote d'Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO - Former player of Cameroon

Platinum Award

His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d'Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Substitutes

Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Africa

China's Ivory Ban 'Leads Global Elephant Protection'

Since the 1970s, poaching has been a major threat to the survival of elephants in Kenya with some critics in recent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.