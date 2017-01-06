WARRIORS coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named his 23-man squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals set for Gabon next weekend with AS Vita defensive midfielder Oscar Machapa part of the squad that will travel to Gabon.

Another forward Tino Kadewere, who plays for Djurgardens in Sweden and ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya have also been included together with usual suspects Belgium-based Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiart (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates).

But there was no room for the trio of FC Platinum forward Marshall Mudehwe, Harare City's Farai Madhanaga and Ngezi Platinum goalkeeper Nelson Chadya as they were dropped when the final team was announced just before the 10 pm Caf deadline on Wednesday.

Final 23-man Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard, Takabva Mawaya.

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Elisha Muroiwa, Bruce Kangwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Oscar Machapa, Onisimor Bhasera, Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe.

Midfielders: Danny Phiri, Willard Katsande, Khama Billiat, Kuda Mahachi, Tino Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba.

Strikers: Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike and Tendai Ndoro.