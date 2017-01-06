5 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Scurvy Outbreak At Hunger Hit Ingutsheni

Tagged:

Related Topics

PATIENTS at Ingutsheni Mental Hospital in Bulawayo have been hit by scurvy - a disease common in the 18th century - due to a poor diet as serious cash constraints affect food supplies at the central hospital.

Scurvy is a disease caused by constantly eating meals that lack vitamin C. Affected patients develop anaemia, debility, exhaustion, swelling in some parts of the body and sometimes ulceration of the gums as well as loss of teeth.

The minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Tshinga Dube confirmed the outbreak in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com,

"The situation at Ingutsheni is desperate. Patients there have not had beef for some time. They are always fed with boiled vegetables with no cooking oil and, as a result, the patients have become malnourished," said Dube.

The minister said during the Christmas holiday, he was forced to donate meat to the mental health centre after being touched by what he saw during a visit.

"During the festive season, I was forced to slaughter a beast and donate part of it to the hospital.

"I had visited the hospital and was touched with what I saw there."

The minister also revealed that the referral centre is also facing an acute shortage of drugs.

The hospital, which entirely relies on government funding, has been hard hit by insufficient budgetary allocations and forced to depend on well-wishers to finance its operations.

Between 400 to 600 patients are accommodated at the hospital at any given time.

Zimbabwe

Govt Sells Dozens of Elephants to China

Zimbabwe has exported 35 African elephants from Hwange National Park to China after satisfying Convention on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.