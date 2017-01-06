FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe's failure to comply with a court ruling demanding that she returns properties seized from a Lebanese dealer Jamal Ahmed reflects gross disrespect of the Constitution by the First Family, human rights defenders and political commentators have said.

Lampooned as "Gucci" Grace over her love of the pricy fashion accoutrement, the First Lady placed security details at three of Ahmed's properties, including his house, following a botched diamond anniversary ring purchase worth $1, 35 million.

The High Court ruled on 21 December last year that President Robert Mugabe's wife returns the properties in 24 hours. Two weeks later, security details remain at the properties, forcing Ahmed's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to engage the Deputy Sheriff.

Human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview this Thursday that the First Lady has a constitutional duty to uphold the law of the country her husband leads.

"Amai Grace Mugabe should, as the mother of the nation, be exemplary in all her dealings and this includes respecting court orders and other laws of the land," said Mavhinga.

"Failure to demonstrate respect from the rule of law severely undermines her image and that of the nation."

Mugabes in Singapore

The First Family is in Asia for their annual vacation. According to Ahmed, Grace - known for her lavish lifestyle - demanded a full refund immediately after the delivery of the ring in Dubai.

Although the dealer pleaded with her to pay in instalments, the First Lady, in cahoots with son Russel Goreraza and son in-law Simba Chikore, started threatening him before taking over his properties.

When Ahmed sought relief from the courts, he alleges the First Lady told him no one could help him as her family was "Zimbabwe".

Political commentator Maxwell Saungweme described the development as a clear testament that President Mugabe is "the Constitution and law of Zimbabwe".

"He does as he pleases. By extension his wife and entire first family are law and constitution in one. That is the reality of Zimbabwe," he said.

Saungweme added, "This contemptuous state of affairs will not change until Mugabe goes.

"So, expect nothing to happen to grace as long as Mugabe is at the helm. This is an introduction to law in Zimbabwe."

Saungweme went further to argue that enforcement of the ruling would be problematic in a partisan state like Zimbabwe.

"With a system of political patronage in Zanu PF and government with everyone in a stampede for proximity to First Family, which state law officer will say a word against Grace's utter contempt of court?" he queried.

Grace's lawyer Wilson Manase earlier indicated intention to challenge the ruling on the basis that his client was not served with court papers to prepare sound defence arguments--a claim contrary to the applicant's narration of events.

Another South African businessman Ping Sung also found himself at loggerheads with the First Lady over a $1 million truck deal about six years ago.