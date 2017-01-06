County education directors have been ordered to investigate which schools in their jurisdictions have flouted the school fees guidelines.

The directive by the Education ministry comes as parents complained on Thursday that some principals are asking them to pay extra charges, ones not indicated in the fee structure.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Thursday said the ministry will not tolerate head teachers who ask for more money, warning that tough action would be taken against them.

"We are asking parents to report to the ministry any cases of increased fees, which are contrary to the ones recommended in the fee structure, and action will be taken against those principals," he said.

In his speech during Form One selection, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i asked parents not to pay extra charges.

On Thursday, several parents told the Nation that some principals were asking them to pay more.

For instance, a parent at Ngara Girls High School in Nairobi told the Nation that the administration was asking parents to pay an extra fee of Sh7,000, saying it is for the institution's funds drive.

Mr Charles Thuo, whose daughter joins Form Two at the school this year, said the amount that is supposed to be paid for the first term as per the fee structure is Sh26,778.

PARALYSE LEARNING

Efforts by the Nation to get a comment from the school's administration did not yield results as calls went unanswered.

At the same time, parents of children who attend a public primary school in Thika have vowed to paralyse learning at the institution over increased fees and alleged unlawful dismissal of a non-teaching employee.

The protesting parents gathered outside the Moi Primary School gate after being denied access to the institution, which was heavily guarded by armed police officers on Wednesday morning.

The parents complained that the principal and the board of management had colluded to block old parents from enrolling their younger children at the school to give room to new parents who pay the extra fee. They are made to match up with the development contributions the older parents have made over the years.

Mr James Maina, a parent and member of the school's parents association, told journalists that in the past, the parents and the management have had a system where parents would pay extra funds meant to improve the academic welfare of pupils.

FEES INCREASED

He said the amount started off as Sh12,000 and was increased to Sh18,000 in 2013 in consultation with the parents.

He added that the school management has now increased the figure to a very high level, with new parents paying as much as over Sh40,000.

In Kiambu County, angry parents stormed Kamuiru Primary School, Kiambaa, on Thursday in protest against a decision by the management to charge fees and levies on pupils enrolling for Standard One, in contravention of a ministry directive.

The parents claimed that the public school's management is demanding Sh6,210 for each pupil joining Class One, and Sh640 per term from each of the old pupils but has not issued them with payment slips.

According to Ms Hannah Wambui, a parent, the management claims part of the Sh6,210 is meant for the purchase of a sweater at a cost of Sh700, games tracksuits for Sh1,500, and a tie.

She said the management has issued instructions that parents should not buy the uniform from any dealer but from the school.

But the school's board of management chairman, Mr James Kimani, said parents had agreed in a meeting to pay the fees.

Additional reporting by Mary Wambui and Eric Wainaina