6 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Filmmaker Scoops Continental Accolade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Triphomus Muyagu

Rwandan filmmaker and human rights activist, Jean Claude Muhire, scooped the Leader of the Year Award at the Africa Youth Awards 2016.

The producer is among the 18 winners in various categories of the third edition of the awards show announced on New Year's Day, 2017.

The children and anti-domestic violence crusader is better known for his film, Liza, on violence against young girls and women. He is also a founding member of Rwanda Film Producers Union, and an ambassador of Art of Giving charity organistion.

Muhire is a co-founder of Love the Kids Foundation, a Rwandan not-for-profit organisation, working to provide basic needs to helpless children, and a member at the Executive Council of Young African Leaders Forum (YALF), a continental organisation with a mission to effect sustainable development in Africa.

He has previously received awards and honour at local, regional, continental and international levels. Africa Youth Awards 2016 winners represent 11 countries, and were determined by public votes, which were received from over 145 countries mid-November and late December 2016.

The other winners include Teacher Mendo Mpamire, a Ugandan comedian known for mimicking President Museveni, who bagged Discovery of the Year Award, Gakii Biriri (Kenya) is the Social Entrepreneur of the Year; City Rydes Limited (Kenya) won the Startup of the Year Award; and Sylivia Kakyo of Kakyo Girls Initiative (Uganda) scooped the Advocate of the Year accolade.

The winners will receive their awards during the 2017 Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa due this month, according to Prince Akpah, the co-founder and president of Africa Youth Awards. Akpah said the winners are a "true testament of the contributions of young Africans to the development of the continent". "The stories of these young Africans will inspire more youth as they prepare to take up leadership positions in their individual pursuits of moving Africa to the next level."

Rwanda

How to Survive January On a Shoe-String Budget

Hashtags like #shoptillwedrop and #timetospend were the order of the day on social media during the festive season. But… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.