5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Survives 2 Days On Cliff Face After Massive Fall

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 50-year-old mentally ill Mpumalanga woman miraculously survived a 50m fall off a cliff, and spent two days trapped on a ledge before she was rescued.

She was on her way home from a clinic when she wandered off the cliff near Goba village, Nkomazi, on New Year's Eve, according to the Lowveld Off Road Rescue Unit.

She may not be named as she is a psychiatric patient with a history of mental problems.

"In the afternoon, we received a call alerting us to a woman trapped on a cliff face. We're not sure how exactly she fell down the cliff, but she apparently had issues with her mental health," said the unit's operations manager, Danie Theron.

The woman told the rescue team that she had been stranded on the cliff for two days. She had a broken elbow, an injury to the back of her head, and was severely dehydrated.

"It's miraculous that she survived the fall, and was very lucky that she ended up on a small ledge, instead of falling further down the mountain," said Theron.

A rescue team was able get to about 6m below the ledge, before climbing up the cliff and setting up a rope system to bring the woman to safety.

Mpumalanga health department spokesperson Christopher Nobela said she was recovering in a local hospital.

"Unfortunately, the fact that she is a psychiatric patient means that it's difficult to establish from her exactly how she fell off the cliff. We are just thankful that she survived," Nobela said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ancient Fish Skull Tells a Shark's Tale

It wasn't just the jaws but the full fossilised skull of a 280 million-year-old fish a farmer found in the 1980s - that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.