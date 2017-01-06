Kenya: Uhuru Urges Leaders to Abandon Petty Politics, Focus On Development

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to stop perpetrating divisive politics and focus on development to improve the lives of the residents.

The President - who was speaking in Bamburi in Mombasa on Thursday - in response to remarks by Mr Joho - said leaders needed to focus on serving the people to raise their standard of lives instead of petty politicking.

Governor Joho had accused the Jubilee administration of of taking credit for projects "they did not fund".

"We are not at war with anyone and we cannot keep on risking the lives of our people because of petty politics," the President said.

"If you are ready, come so that we work together. But if you don't want, let us do our work separately," President Kenyatta said during the launch of the Mombasa Storm Water and Drainage project in Bamburi, Kisauni sub-county.

The national government, Mr Kenyatta said, is ready to work with any leader for the benefit of Kenyans regardless of political differences.

President Kenyatta launched three mega projects worth Sh 3.2 billion, which include slum upgrading, storm water drainage and a footbridge in Mombasa County.

MATURE POLITICSHe first unveiled the Sh 600 million Buxton footbridge in Mvita constituency before commissioning the Mombasa storm water drainage and later Ziwa La Ng'ombe Informal Infrastructural Improvement project in Nyali constituency.

The projects were funded by the World Bank, Swedish and French governments, under Kenya Municipal Programme.

Mr Kenyatta defended his government's critics over its development track records.

"Those saying we have not done anything in Mombasa and elsewhere at the Coast have no eyes to see all these projects," he said at Buxton.

The President asked Bamburi, Buxton and Ziwa La Ng'ombe residents, who turned up for the commissioning, to judge leaders based on their achievements as opposed to rhetorical politics.

"If we work together, we can develop this country, but the problem we have is a clique of leaders who cannot differentiate development from politics.

"We have time for politics and time to concentrate on development," Mr Kenyatta said.

In his speech, Mr Joho challenged the national government over the funding of some projects.

"The project started in 2010, Jubilee was not in the office by then, it was funded by the World Bank.

"I am here today to say that this project being commissioned by President Kenyatta today is an old project and we need new projects in Mombasa County," he said.

MORE PROJECTS

Governor Joho said he would be "happier to see the President dispatching billions of shillings to the county to commission new projects under Jubilee administration".

"I understand the history of this project very well. It started in 2010 alongside other projects when Jubilee was not in power.

"We have heard talk here that this time round people should defend themselves based on their past achievements.

"I want to say as county government that we have done our part. We want to see the projects that have been done by Jubilee since they assume office.

He continued: "If I say so it does not mean I have enmity with anyone. Politics is about defending one's self.

"I am hunting for my votes here and those of Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord); Jubilee should also look for theirs because it is democracy.

"We have done so with respect and shared the podium to give different opinions," he added.

The President promised to return to Mombasa to commission the Sh14 million refurbishment of a butchery and a chicken section at the ancient Mackinnon Market under the National Youth Service programme.

The Head of State said various implemented projects are to spur businesses, creating jobs for youth and revamping economy.

Mr Kenyatta pledged more projects this year including key roads projects in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu counties.

"I will soon be going to Lamu to commission the first kind of tarmac road that has never been there since the history of that place, which will connect the area with Mombasa.

"We will also do another road upgrading project along Samburu-Kinango Road," he said.

BE PEACEFULMr Kenyatta told the residents that his administration does not discriminate anyone or region.

"My government has done development without favouring any region and we shall continue to ensure we advocate for Kenyans to disregard divisive politics and focus on unity and peace," he added.

The President said that bad politics played a role in the collapse of the tourism sector in the Coast region, urging locals to ensure there is peace as the country heads toward a General Election.

"Opposition are free to do their politics but they should not cause division in the country because we shall not accept to slide back into chaos.

"As the government we will seek for votes in [a] peaceful way and we urge our competitors to do the same," Mr Kenyatta said.

Nyali MP Hezron Awiti asked the president to crack the whip on drug suppliers who are destroying the lives of youths.

"The major problem we have in Nyali is drugs. We are requesting you (President) to stamp your authority, arrest and strangle drug suppliers so that we can cut the link that is putting at risk the lives of many youth in this area," Mr Awiti said.

He also asked the president to aid in solving the Kwa Bulo land matter by helping the residents acquire title deeds.

Deputy Governor Hazel Katana, who accompanied the president, asked politicians to respect elected leaders.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Governor Joho received Mr Kenyatta during the launch of Buxton footbridge

In attendance were MPs Gideon Munga'ro (Kilifi North), Gonzi Rai (Kinango), Masoud Mwahima (Likoni), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Peter Shee (Ganze).