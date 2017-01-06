Kenya: Man Killed, 16 Houses Set Ablaze in Renewed Border Fighting

A man has been killed and 16 houses torched in renewed fighting between the Kipsigis and the Maasai at Pimbinyiet on the Trans Mara East-Trans Mara West border.

Oronkai chief Leboi ole Munke said the man was shot dead on Wednesday evening as the warriors from the two communities fought for five hours. Several other people from both communities sustained injuries.

Mr Munke said the houses were set ablaze on Tuesday as members of the two communities warmed up for the fight.

He said trouble started when some Maasai morans were denied access to Mogor River on the border, where they had taken their cattle to drink.

"There was a dispute over the use of Mogor River. Some people do not want the natural resource to be shared," he said.

Pimbinyiet Sub-Location assistant chief John Rono said the situation in the area had calmed down for about two months but it was unfortunate that residents had turned to fighting each other.

"We are saddened by the sudden turn of events. We were enjoying peace here, but the situation is now tense," he said.

He said the fighting on Wednesday started as a peace meeting was going on at the St Joseph Pastoral Centre in Kilgoris Town over separate clashes in Esoit, Trans Mara West.

MOP ILLEGAL FIREARMS

During the meeting, Narok County Commissioner Mofatt Kangi said the government will mop up illegal firearms along the volatile Trans Mara borders in the next two weeks.

Mr Kangi said the government had given an amnesty to individuals in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them in the next 14 days, failure to which tough action would be taken against them.

"The existence of the firearms has escalated the conflict between the Maasai and the Kipsigis in the last one year and has necessitated the operation," he said.

Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella, who also attended the meeting, asked security agencies to investigate those fuelling the violence.

"The government should arrest them despite their positions in society," he said.

He added that no meaningful development takes place in an unstable environment and urged residents to embrace peace.

Kimintet Ward Rep Kijabe ole Tunai asked the county commissioner to support chiefs, whom he said bear the brunt of the violence.

Members of the Narok County Assembly who attended the meeting called for peace between the two communities.