Kenya: No Room for War Mongers in Kenya, Warns President Kenyatta

Mombasa — President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that the government will deal firmly with those out to threaten Kenyans over politics.

He said the government will not stand by and watch politicians incite the public to fight each other because of politics.

He said the aim of Jubilee Government is to ensure the country moves forward peacefully and all Kenyans live together in harmony.

The Head of State was speaking Thursday in Mombasa where he launched various infrastructure projects.

The projects included the Buxton footbridge, Bamburi Storm Water drainage and High Mast Floodlights and Ziwa la Ng'ombe informal settlement improvement project.

He challenged politicians to avoid insults and embrace mature politics that will give room for people choose their leaders without coercion.

"There is no need to risk the lives of Kenyans because of petty politics," said President Kenyatta.

"We have no time to quarrel with anyone but to implement development projects which will uplift the lives of all Kenyans," he added.

He said when the season for politics comes he will move around the country asking for votes peaceful from the electorate and urged all political leaders to learn to respect each other by selling their policies peacefully.

President Kenyatta also urged the people of the Coastal region to guard against people who are out to disrupt the existing peace and harmony, saying the region largely depends on tourism which cannot thrive in instability.

"My government is implementing projects to bring long lasting impact in the lives of all Kenyans not cheap projects which fill the stomachs of a few," said the President.

He said the implementation of school electricity project, non-payment of exam fees, Managed Equipment Services in hospitals, construction of various road projects in the Coast region and the issuance of title deeds reflect the development agenda championed by his government.

While commissioning the Buxton Footbridge, the first footbridge in Mombasa County, President Kenyatta said the project is timely as it would ensure safety for pedestrians as they go about their businesses.

The Buxton Footbridge and the 27 Km non-motorized transport including Bamburi Storm Water drainage and High Mast Floodlights and Ziwa la Ng'ombe informal settlement improvement project are projects funded by the National Government with the support of World Bank under the Municipal Program Project.

The President said Kenya and Tanzania Government is looking for funds for the construction of Malindi-Bagamoyo Highway.

The President said the road would easy transport between the two countries and ensure East Africans continue to improve economically.

He also said soon he will commission the construction of Malindi-Lamu road which would be the first tarmacked road in Lamu County.

The President singled out the construction and rehabilitation of Bachuma Gate-Maji ya Chumvi section of the Nairobi-Mombasa Road, Voi-Mwatate, as well as tarmacking of Mwate-Taveta Road and the first phase of Miritini-Kipevu dual carriageway with two interchanges and an access road to the Moi International Airport (MIA) which are due for completion by August, 2017 as some of the projects which reflect his Governments agenda. Other projects which would soon be commissioned are Mavueni-Kaloleni Road.

Political leaders led by Kilifi South MP Gideon Mung'aro lauded the President for his efforts in improving the lives of coastal residents.

He said the Opposition is out to hoodwink Kenyans with empty promises but Kenyans are enlightened and will not buy into their lies.