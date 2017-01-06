Nigeria: Two Chinese, One Nigerian Remanded for Exporting Prohibited Items

Lagos — Two Chinese national and their Nigerian collaborator have been remanded in prison for allegedly storing and exporting prohibited items.

The Chinese, Mr. Shu Xiang Quan and Mr. Wu Sheng He and one Nigerian Mr. Ugochukwu Frank, were arraigned before Hon. Justice Mohammed Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos State on Thursday 29th December, 2016.

The three accused persons were brought before the court on a four counts charge of storing and exporting prohibited items.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Jerry Attah, explained: "The three suspects have been remanded in Ikoyi Prison for trial as the case was adjourned to January 5th and 23rd , 2017 respectively. Badejogbin David ESQ who led the legal team of the Nigeria Customs Service prayed that the court expedite the legal proceedings to serve as deterrent to others. A total of 22 suspects were arrested in the month of December".

The statement added: "You will recall that part of the responsibility of the Federal Operations Unit is to enforce different International protocols and conventions that have continued to increase the responsibilities of the Nigeria Customs Service most especially in area of trade facilitation.

"Notably, the Controller Federal Operations Unit, Zone A Comptroller Haruna Mamudu said that the United Nations chatter on preservation of endangered species entails that Customs administrations globally protect wild life by intercepting illegal trade on such animals.

"The comptroller said that the seized tusks and unprocessed animal scale would be handed over to the Nigeria Environment Standards and Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for further action. He said his unit would not relent in its effort in intercepting all contraband from either going out or coming into the country."

"In the month under review, 126 different seizures were recorded comprising Raw Hide/Skin, Elephant tusks, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, Indian hemp and various general merchandise"