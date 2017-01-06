Kenya: The Brains Behind Your Favourite Hits

Bio

Name: Philip Makanda

Age: 31

Occupation: Music producer

Education: Information Systems and Technology

University: USIU

Studio: Main Switch

His journey began 15 years ago as a musician singing for Boomba Clan. He was part of the group that did smash hits such as "Chonga Viazi" and "African Timer". Even as he performed, he always had a piercing curiosity for the concept of production. So when the opportunity first knocked, Makanda and his colleagues could not resist the lure of recording. While his partners went into video production, he chose audio production.

He says he has tried his hand at anything that one can possibly do in terms of music and indeed, he has achieved remarkable success.

Who are some of the big names you have worked with?

The list is endless. Nameless, Amani, Redsan and Iyanya of Nigeria. I have also worked with Mafikizolo, and Daddy Owen recorded his Utamu wa Maisha album with Main Switch. The most consistent artist though has been Jaguar.

What's the most interesting thing about music production?

Music production is exciting. You get to interact with great musical talents who inspire you. Guiding artists on how to best approach their music confers a sense of responsibility upon the producer. Interestingly, you never know who will walk into your studio tomorrow, and what will be born out of that engagement.

What is the highlight of your career?

Working in the music industry has been very satisfying to me because it's something I am passionate about. Setting up Main Switch, which embodies my values as a person, enabled me to break away from all other establishments and to work independently. Working with artists and growing with them has been an inspirational journey.

Do you have another gig outside music?

I run an events' management company which I set up with friends. We also rent out music equipment. We also develop and manage talent. As you can see, all these activities are geared towards growing and developing music talent in Kenya.

Do you entirely live off music production?

I don't have any other career outside music and music production. So, yes.

Have you made mistakes in your career?

Plenty. Even as a pro music producer, sometimes I fumble with beats and veer from the right course, and before I realise it's a big mess I have created. But the learning curve is what makes you better every day.

Have you had regrets regarding your career choice?

My alternative to music would have been to work in an office from 8 am to 5 pm doing God-knows-what, which I don't think I would be enjoying.

What is your view on the Kenyan music scene?

We've really grown as a country in terms of music, such that there is no preference that is placed on any particular genre of music. The local music fan base is diverse.

In a country of 40 million people and so culturally diverse, our music is equally spread out.

You find that today, Kenyan music is influenced by very many varieties like Niger, Bongo and electronic versions, unlike before when it was influenced by what was produced locally.

But we need to create more room for Kenyan music to grow, and open up more platforms for Kenyans to enjoy the music that they love.

Does Kenyan music has an identity in your opinion?

We are yet to find that element in our music. Currently, we are churning out tens of sounds which are distinct in their own right.

If you factor in the other foreign influences, we get lost in between. But at the end of the day, we should be able to classify, merge our various music sounds and come up with a unique sound that will identify us on the global music stage.

What challenges are there in music production?

These are many starting with payment of royalties to artists. We also lack reliable structures that determine the proper remuneration of our performing artists, which leaves room for exploitation and poor pay.

In terms of airplay, I can say sometimes our local music faces stiff competition from Bongo music, which in the past was predominantly played in our various media. Whenever you see a good track out there, a lot of energy, time and other resources have been pumped into that project to make it successful.

Do you think we Kenyans appreciate Kenyan music as we should?

You cannot dictate what people listen to out there. As a producer, you can only ensure that the quality of music produced is good.

Even so, how the piece of music is received by the audience is entirely upon them.

Are we on the right course musically speaking?

Kenya was the first country in the continent to produce urban pop music. When I say pop, I mean the sound, the time that particular type of music was playing and its relevance to the generation that grew up with it.

In 2000s, we had Califf Records, Ogopa DJs, Blue Zebra and Johari, all who were churning out content that was highly popular among the generation of that time. We have done well before, and we continue to thrive.

How has technology impacted on music in Kenya?

In this age, artists no longer have to rely entirely on live performances make money from their talent. Downloads and streaming are other ways of cashing in on one's music.

The advent of social media platforms also means that one can enjoy 'airplay' of their music unlike a little over a decade ago when artists would do anything to have their songs played on mainstream media.

The playing field has had massive shifts, and it's possible for one to have a breakthrough on YouTube for instance before they have had any noteworthy impact on radio and TV.

What does one require to be successful in music production?

Today, there's so much information about music on the internet. There are numerous tutorials online on how to succeed in music production. As a result, one doesn't need for instance to read a manual to understand music. Acquaint yourself with as much of this information as possible.

Your advice for young upcoming music artists?

Persistence and consistency are the ingredients for success in the industry. Discipline, just as in all other careers is paramount. Seek mentors, who will guide you in your journey in music.

Again, you can succeed in music not just as a musician but in other avenues such as production, composition, or talent development. Never limit yourself.