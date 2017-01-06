Photo: Capital FM

Jane Ngatia accompanies her son Dennis Ngatia to Kimahuri Primary School in Kieni where Dennis appealed to the school head teacher to allow him to repeat class eight due to lack of fees to join Kagumo High school. Dennis scored 403 marks.

Nairobi — One of the top pupils in Nyeri County in last year's KCPE exam has appealed to his former school to allow him to repeat class eight due to lack of fees to join Kagumo High School.

Dennis Ngatia Wangu, 14, a former pupil at Kimahuri Primary School in Kieni scored 403 marks but his dreams of becoming an Aeronautic Engineer has been shattered since his single mother cannot afford to raise the amount required for her son to be admitted at Kagumo.

Ngatia appealed to well-wishers to come to his rescue since his mother cannot afford to pay for the required fee of more than Sh53,000.

According to the Deputy Head teacher Mirriam Nyagi, Dennis is a bright student who acted as the School President and displayed a high level of discipline where she also appealed to elected leaders to chip in and assist the hardworking boy.

On his part, his mother Jane Wangu Ngatia said she is a casual labourer and it's like a blessing in disguise since she was blessed with twins last August but now her son cannot join the school of his choice due to poverty.

Business lady, Rahab Mukami who visited the boy at Kimahuri Primary after she was alerted on the plight of the young boy by the school Head Teacher urged all the elected leaders to come on board and assist bright and needy students in the county noting that more pupils are in dire need.