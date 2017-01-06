Kenya: Mark Too Died of Heart Condition, Family Says

Nairobi — The family of former Nominated MP the late Mark Too says it is satisfied with a post-mortem report that shows that he died from heart-related complications, contrary to reports suggesting that he was killed.

The burial committee chairman Kiprop Chirchir told a media conference that the family has commenced burial arrangements after receiving the autopsy report.

"We did a post-mortem earlier this week. Mark's death was caused by a condition called aneurysm, which led to heart failure," he said.

A lawyer had introduced controversy to Too's death and called for a thorough investigation, an assertion that has been dismissed by the family as cheap propaganda.

Meanwhile, an itinerary released Thursday afternoon showed that a requiem mass for the late KANU stalwart will be held on Thursday at the AIC Church in Milimani ahead of burial Monday in his Kapsaret home in the outskirts of Eldoret.

"The requiem mass will be held at the AIC Church from 10am,"said Chirchir. "On Sunday morning the body will be flown to Eldoret thereafter we shall have a convoy to the late Too's Kapsaret farm where interdenominational prayers will be held."

The late Too served as an assistant minister during former President Daniel arap Moi's regime.