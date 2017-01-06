Kenya: Judge Suspends Rule Demanding Submission of Candidate Financial Data

The High Court has suspended the implementation of a law requiring political aspirants to submit their campaign finances and the names of people in their election teams to the electoral agency.

Justice Roselyn Aburili said the order will be in force until January 12, when the case will be heard inter-partes.

The application was filed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The laws were published on December 7 last year and aspirants were given one day to submit the data.

"The case by ODM through its lawyer Anthony Oluoch raises serious constitutional issues which need to be disposed of urgently," Justice Aburili ruled.

ODM argued that the rules are illegal and should be expunged.

Mr Oluoch said the law is "unenforceable and unreasonable given that it only gave political parties a matter of hours to comply with a requirement that came into being in 2013".

ODM claimed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is implementing the 2013 Election Campaign Financing Act, 2013 late though it had ample time to do so before.

Further, ODM said the IEBC does not have "the legal authority to publish the Election Campaign Financing Guidelines on its website, which it submitted to parliamentary committee on delegated legislation on December 7, 2016 purporting to come up with guidelines to regulate campaign financing".

Antony Moturi, ODM's legal officer, said the party has no candidates and has merely told people interested in elective posts to apply.

"No authorized persons have been nominated to vie for any elective position and therefore Section 6 of the Act can't be enforced," Mr Moturi says.

Section six, under regulation of campaign expenditure, says: "For purposes of regulating election campaign financing during the expenditure period, the authorised persons shall be: a candidate, an agent of the candidate, political party campaign financing committee, and referendum campaign financing committee.