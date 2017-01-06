Rwanda: Two Arrested As Police Recover Over 400kg of Stolen Minerals

Police in Rulindo District arrested two men who had stolen 419 kilogrammes of cassiterite minerals from Rutongo mining concession.

Rulindo District Police Commander (DPC), Superintendent of Police (SP) Aphrodis Gashumba identified the suspects as Alphonse Hakizimana and Joseph Sebatware.

"They were arrested following complaints filed by the management of Rutongo Mining Company on the 'continued theft' in their concession," said Supt. Gashumba.

He added that since the filing of the theft complaints, Police kept monitoring of the movements around the concession.

"At about 4:00 pm on January 4, we trailed and stopped a vehicle coming from the concession. When we checked it, we found it was loaded with cassiterite which we later established to have been stolen by the two suspects who were on board at the time," Supt. Gashumba said.

"We have a good working relation with the people, and even on this case, we worked together to monitor the concession as they were giving us information on every development until the arrest of Hakizimana and Sebatware."

The duo is currently detained at Murambi Police Station as investigations proceed.