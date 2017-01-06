Nigeria: Korean Troupe Headline 2016 Calabar Carnival

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria was among other nationals that participated in the 2016 Calabar carnival and festival. The participation in the carnival was also to mark 10 years anniversary of the relocation of the Embassy from Lagos to Abuja.

Calabar carnival is the biggest street carnival in Africa, whilst, the carnival commission invited the Bongsan mask dance drama team from Korea, the team performed for the first time on December 26, at the U J Esuene stadium during the carnival kings and queens night as part of the Korean cultural day event.

The 17 - member team also participated in the street carnival of december 28; They performed Korean traditional dance called Salmulnori, mask dance and lion dance. Their performances were quite humorous and exciting.

The chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah expressed gratitude to the Korean team for their participation and said that Nigerians enjoyed their show especially the mask and lion dances.

The Director of Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Mr. Han Sungrae was happy with the participation of the Korean team in the carnival and expressed the willingness of Korea to also be part of other festivals in many parts of Nigeria such as Kaduna, Port-Harcourt, e t c.

Calabar carnival which started in 2004 is organized by Cross River state, a state in the south-south zone of Nigeria. It has since become one of the biggest tourism attractions in Africa with about 1 million people taking part in the carnival.