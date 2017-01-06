Nigeria: Buhari Orders Action to End Southern Kaduna Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has, over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement last night. He said on the directive of President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. Shehu said in addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen had now been stationed there. According to him, the Nigerian Army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

He said Buhari had equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence. The presidential spokesman said these measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said in a statement last night that Buhari noted that the recovery raised renewed hope that the other captured girls would one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

President Buhari also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya.

The president urged the military to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.