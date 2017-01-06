Algeria: Bensalah Holds Discussions With Chairman of Libyan High Council of State

The Speaker of the Council of the Nation Abdelkader Bensalah held discussions Thursday, in Algiers, with the Chairman of the High Council of State of Libya Abderrahmane Souihli, on "the developments in Libya, as part of the political approach for the settlement of the crisis in the country."

During the meeting, to which took part the minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and the Arab League Abdelkader Messahel, the two parties broached "the efforts made on regional and international levels to encourage and expand inter-Libyan dialogue and reach national reconciliation in view of accelerating the entry into force of the political agreement signed between the Libyan parties, under the aegis of the United Nations, on 17 September 2015," said the Council of the Nation in a communiqué.

In this regard, Bensalah recalled "the efforts made by Algeria, as a neighboring and brotherly country, for the rapprochement of positions of the concerned Libyan parties as part of a political agreement to the crisis in the country, convinced that the political solution is the only alternative to the establishment of lasting peace guarantying Libya's territorial integrity through a global inclusive dialogue, free of foreign interference."

For his part, Souihli expressed his "profound gratitude to Algeria and to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika for the efforts made to encourage dialogue between the Libyan parties to reach a lasting solution to the internal crisis."