5 January 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Second Production Unit of Ain El Kebira Cement Plant Commissioned

Setif — Minister of Industry and Mining Abdesslam Bouchouareb has inaugurated, Thursday in Setif, the second production unit of the cement plant of Ain El Kebira (SCAEK), coming under the Algerian public industrial cement group (GICA).

According to the explanations given to the minister, this unit, which has a production capacity of 2 million tonnes per year, will allow Algeria to reach the stage of self-sufficiency in cement.

The Industry minister announced that Adrar cement plant (1.5 million tonnes per year) is due to be commissioned by April 2017, and that of Chlef (2 million tonnes/year) by October.

"Thus, the national cement production will increase by 5.5 million tonnes/year," he said, adding that Algeria would be able to export the surplus by early 2018.

Bouchouareb is on a working visit to the province of Setif (300-km east of Algiers), where he will inspect several projects and production units.

