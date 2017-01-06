5 January 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Violently Crush Protesters in Occupied Al-Ayun

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Ayun — wThe Moroccan occupation forces violently crushed, Wednesday in Al-Ayun, a peaceful protest of the Sahrawi Coordination of Unemployed Graduates against the plundering of the natural resources of Western Sahara, said the Sahrawi news agency SPS.

The protesters chanted slogans denouncing Morocco's illegal exploitation of Sahrawi people's resources in blatant violation of the international law and conventions.

On Sunday, Moroccan forces brutally intervened against another peaceful protest of Sahrawis, who were claiming the right of Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

Sahrawi protesters demanded the end of colonization and the respect for human rights in the occupied territories of Western Sahara, as well as the release of all Sahrawi political prisoners.

Western Sahara

SA, Western Sahara to Deepen Relations

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday host his Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) counterpart, President Brahim… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.