Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Violently Crush Protesters in Occupied Al-Ayun

Al-Ayun — wThe Moroccan occupation forces violently crushed, Wednesday in Al-Ayun, a peaceful protest of the Sahrawi Coordination of Unemployed Graduates against the plundering of the natural resources of Western Sahara, said the Sahrawi news agency SPS.

The protesters chanted slogans denouncing Morocco's illegal exploitation of Sahrawi people's resources in blatant violation of the international law and conventions.

On Sunday, Moroccan forces brutally intervened against another peaceful protest of Sahrawis, who were claiming the right of Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

Sahrawi protesters demanded the end of colonization and the respect for human rights in the occupied territories of Western Sahara, as well as the release of all Sahrawi political prisoners.