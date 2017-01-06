Botswana: Youth Blog Their Way to Success

Mahalapye — In recent years, the business of blogging has been tremendously growing and giving way to a lot of people to start effective online businesses.

Locally, the likes of Gaona Tlhasana with her 'Gaona Live, Gaone Mothibi and Tsholo Dikobe of the Gatsh Fros among others have been operating successful blogging businesses on entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

Being passionate for travel and tourism, Olerato Keegope and Ndaboka Bengani saw it fit to introduce their own blog, Etla Gae Travel and Tourism.

Co-founder of Etla Gae, Bengani said that Etla Gae was set up to sensitise people on responsible travelling and give their audience an insight on local tourism.

Bengani told BOPA in an interview that most people tend to believe that it is better and much fun to travel to and tour foreign countries instead of locally when in actual fact it is just as much fun or better to tour local destinations.

"Most Batswana seem oblivious to the fact that there are many places to visit in Botswana, not just the likes of Chobe and Okavango, but also the urban lifestyle and exploring urban tourism as an alternative to other kinds of fun, which is why we intend to do all we can to promote local tourism," she added.

The two were recently invited to be panelists at the Third annual Southern African Women in Tourism conference in South Africa hosted by the Regional Tourism Organisation of Southern Africa.

Bengani and partner Keegope were discussing access to the market through social media marketing and digital marketing.

She said that they learnt a lot from people who have been in the tourism industry for a while and the information they got will help them in growing their business.

Bengani further explained she is glad that the platform will not only benefit their business, but will also be a way to promote and market local tourism to the world at large.

Source : BOPA