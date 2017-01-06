6 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Northern Cape Municipality May Soon Run Out of Water

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Martine Perret/UN
(File photo).

Residents of the Northern Cape's Hantam Municipality may soon have no water, after the municipal dam ran dry nearly a month ago, an official said on Thursday.

"We are hoping for the best. But I don't think our water supplies will keep up," municipal water and sanitation head Koos Nell said.

The towns of Calvinia, Nieuwoudtville, and Loeriesfontein fall within the municipal area.

The last water in the municipal dam was used on December 10.

"The dam is completely empty. We are using boreholes since the 10th of December, when we used the last bit of water out of desperation," Nell said.

"We are really in need. We are using seven boreholes to supply water for three towns."

He estimated that the borehole water would last about three months, with current consumption. However, with schools opening again next week, water use would increase. The boreholes might run dry within a month.

Restrictions

He did not think the borehole water would last until the start of the rainy season at the end of May.

The town has had level 3 water restrictions since May 2016.

"In the beginning, people really didn't apply the restrictions, but now people work together. Water may only be used for household needs," Nell said.

Loeriesfontein had been without water for several years and water was being transported from Nieuwoudtville.

According to Nell, the provincial government would drill additional boreholes in Loeriesfontein on February 6.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ancient Fish Skull Tells a Shark's Tale

It wasn't just the jaws but the full fossilised skull of a 280 million-year-old fish a farmer found in the 1980s - that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.