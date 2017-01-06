Algeria: Lamamra Holds Discussions With Special Envoy of Ghanaian President

Algiers — Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra held Thursday, in Algiers, talks with former Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs James Victor Gbeho who is on a visit to Algeria in his capacity as special envoy of Ghana's President.

In a statement to the press following the audience, Gbeho said that "the discussions focused on issues relating to the African Union (AU), including the request of his country to Algeria to support its candidacy within the bodies of this pan-African organization in the next summit scheduled in Addis Ababa."

Dubbing "fruitful" his discussions with Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal and Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra, Gbeho underlined the quality of the "long-standing relations" between the two countries as well as their convergence of views on a number of issues.

In this regard, Gbeho called to further strengthen cooperation and consultations, while continuing to play a leadership role at the African level.

Previously, the Ghanaian special envoy was received by Sellal in an audience focusing particularly on issues relating to the situation in Africa, the functioning of the African institutions before the holding of the 28th African Union Summit.